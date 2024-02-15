Casey Anthony's Disturbing Claims About Her Childhood

The harrowing death of 2-year-old Floridian Caylee Anthony and the subsequent trial of her mother, Casey Anthony, was one of the most widely circulated and sensational news stories of the late 2000s. Per Biography, Casey's mother, Cindy, first reported the child missing on July 15, 200. She noted that her daughter's car smelled like a "dead body" — a claim Casey's father echoed in court. Casey later told police that she hadn't seen her daughter for a month. On October 14, she was arrested and charged with murder. Two months later on December 11, Caylee's remains were discovered in the woods half a mile from the Anthonys' house in Orange County.

The trial of Casey Anthony became a full-blown media circus, with news outlets around the world providing daily coverage of the story of the woman accused of murdering her own daughter. Speculation ran rife that the 22-year-old single mother had heartlessly killed Caylee because she was unhappy with the responsibilities of parenthood. Outlets and online commentators noted Casey's disturbing actions after she first lost contact with her daughter — including partying and getting a tattoo — and cited them as evidence that she was unmoved by concern.

To the surprise of many who followed the case, Casey Anthony was found not guilty of murder, as the jury found there was not enough evidence to tie her to the crime. And the accused's bombshell defense implicated Casey's father, George, in Caylee's death. More recently Casey has been in the public eye again, making even more disturbing and specific claims about her father. Here are the details.