How Clint Eastwood Survived Shark-Infested Waters After His Plane Crashed

All U.S. Army Private Clinton Eastwood wanted was a ride back to base. He'd been in Seattle on a pass and was lucky enough to angle a ride with a Navy pilot back to Fort Ord, in Monterey Bay, California. But he soon began to suspect he may not have been so lucky after all on September 30, 1951. It was a "jinx flight" Eastwood told the Associated Press in a 1951 interview after barely surviving the ride. Eastwood and the pilot experienced a series of mishaps that began with them immediately running into bad weather and ended with a crash landing off the coast of Marin County, California.

The two men bailed out into the frigid water of the Pacific, inflated two life rafts, and headed for shore. They got separated and the waves knocked Eastwood off his raft. He had to swim to dry land — 2 to 4 miles, depending on the account. He survived in part thanks to his job in the Army. Before he became a huge Hollywood actor and director, Eastwood was a swimming instructor.