The Worst Crimes The Hells Angels Ever Committed

Of all of the motorcycle clubs in existence in the U.S. and around the world, there are none so respected and feared as the infamous Hells Angels. That description of "motorcycle club" is also a bit of a misnomer; to the general public, the Angels are more likely to be called a "biker gang," and to law enforcement, they're likely to be described as an "organized criminal enterprise." Now, it may be a stretch to label all members of the Angels as hardened criminals, as there are probably quite a few who just like to ride their hogs, hang out in the clubhouse, and drink beer. It's also safe to say that if you want to join the club, you've generally got to be down for some pretty, shall we say, extralegal stuff.

Hells Angels chapters around the world have been the subject of often-fruitful investigations into organized criminal activities, such as drug dealing and manufacturing, gun running, and extortion rackets, and many of their members have been convicted of crimes ranging from petty to extremely serious. The cases we'll be looking at today fall squarely into the latter category, and be warned: some of these crimes are truly heinous, and many of the victims were among the most vulnerable members of society, so proceed with caution.

The following article includes allegations and descriptions of violence, sexual assault, and addiction.