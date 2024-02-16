The Chilling Final Words Of The Infamous Lonely Hearts Serial Killers

In their twisted minds, theirs was a love story. It just happened to involve at least three murders, including the brutal killing of an infant. For Raymond Fernandez and Martha Beck, they got one last chance to tell the world all about that love. It was March 8, 1951, and the pair was about to die in the electric chair for the murder of a widow from Albany, New York, who had answered a lonely heart's letter from Fernandez. Preying on women looking for love was their preferred method for finding victims, which the press quickly picked up on and dubbed them the Lonely Hearts Killers.

A few hours before the correctional officers at New York State's Sing Sing prison strapped Beck into the electric chair, she gave a final statement, which her attorney read to the press. "Prisons and the death house have only strengthened my love for Raymond," It read in part (via the Associated Press). "In the history of the world, how many crimes have been attributed to love?" After hearing Beck's final statement, her lover Fernandez echoed the sentiment. "The news brought to me that Martha loves me is the best I've had in years," he said. "Now I'm ready to die." He did just that in "Old Sparky," a few minutes before Beck, who followed him to death in the same electric chair.