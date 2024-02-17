The Big Question The Bible Never Answers About Adam And Eve

It's by no means a consensus among denominations that the Bible is to be taken literally. Among others, schools of thought in Catholic, Jewish, and Muslim traditions are perfectly content to take books from the biblical canon as literature or allegory. This applies to the Book of Genesis as much as any part of the Bible, where taking the events of creation as literal truth not only runs against the facts of evolution but invites all manner of questions about populating the Earth that Genesis can't answer.

But there's another question, a spiritual question, that hovers over the beginning of Genesis however it's interpreted. Everyone knows at least the basics of the first chapters: That God, after creating heaven and earth and all manner of living things, made man and woman, Adam and Eve, and set them up in paradise until they fell into temptation and were cast out. In Christian thinking, this puts the stain of original sin on all of humanity (though that concept is not found in Judaism or Islam). In the wilderness, Adam and Eve birthed Abel and Cain — whose act of murder divided the family of man — and many other sons and daughters before Adam died at the age of 800, or so says Genesis 5 (via Bible Gateway).

And what happened to Adam after he died, and to Eve? That is the unanswered spiritual question of Genesis. And, as with the issue of whether Genesis or the Bible is meant to be taken as a literal history, the answer depends on which faith you ask.