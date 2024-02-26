The Most Dangerous Members Of The Hells Angels

Hells Angels Motorcycle Club was founded in 1948, and thanks to the cultural exposure it received in the 1960s, it soon became famous ... or rather, infamous. Thanks to the unconventional lifestyle, scary look, and nasty reputation of its members, the Hells Angels was a perfect bogeyman for the average citizen. However, that doesn't mean it was a harmless group unfairly saddled with infamy. On the contrary, the club has plenty of members who have committed terrifying crimes, and who more than live up to its notoriety.

Hells Angels has been presented in an unsavory light by sources that range from the justice system to gonzo legend Hunter S. Thompson, whose first book, "Hells Angels: The Strange and Terrible Saga of the Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs," offered unprecedented exposure for the club — though Thompson also exposed some of the Angels' nastier habits, such as the group beating the writer received. Of course, due to its members' historical tendency to partake in criminal activities, the club doesn't necessarily need outside help to uphold its reputation. Let's take a look at some of the scariest people who have worn the Hells Angels colors over the years, and precisely why they're so dangerous.

The following article contains descriptions of suicide, sexual abuse, and child abuse.