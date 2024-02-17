Whatever Happened To Teri Garr?

In the 1970s and '80s, Teri Garr's Hollywood career was on the rise. She appeared in the 1977 blockbuster Steven Spielberg film "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for her role in 1982's "Tootsie" with Dustin Hoffman. But in the coming decades, ongoing medical issues negatively impacted her acting career.

In 1999, doctors diagnosed her with the potentially debilitating neurodegenerative disease multiple sclerosis, and after speaking publicly about her MS, acting jobs stopped coming her way. "When things slowed down, it was either the MS or that I'm a stinking actress, so I chose to believe it's the MS," Garr told Brain & Life magazine in 2005. She nearly died in 2006 from a brain aneurysm and was briefly hospitalized in 2019 after suffering from dehydration. That didn't stop Garr from being active. She wrote an autobiography, became a motivational speaker, and appeared in several film and television roles before officially retiring from acting in 2011.