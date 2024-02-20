Whatever Happened To The Jonestown Massacre Survivors?

On the day of the massacre, Rep. Leo Ryan, a Democrat from California, a group of journalists, and concerned family of the Peoples Temple members, were at Jonestown on a fact-finding mission. Jones had moved his Peoples Temple from San Francisco to an isolated area in the jungle of Guyana a year earlier. After Ryan's group learned that there were members who wanted to leave, they headed for a nearby airfield. "It was a powder keg of emotions," Jackie Speier, Ryan's aide, told ABC News in 2018. "I mean it was so clear to me that this thing was about to erupt and we needed to get those who wanted to leave out of there as fast as possible."

As they prepared to take off, they were cut down by Jones' armed guards. Speier saw Ryan die and she suffered five gunshot wounds. She lay near a plane for nearly 24 hours before being rescued. She would go on to become a long-serving U.S. representative for California, including the area Ryan had represented. "It's informed everything I've done," she told CBS News. "I mean, it's made me into a fighter and to not take no for an answer," She retired in 2023. Vernon Gosney, one of the Jonestown defectors, was also shot. He suffered three wounds to the stomach and lost his young son Mark to Jones' madness. Gosney moved to Maui and became a police officer.