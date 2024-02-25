The Untold Truth Of McDonald's Evil Grimace

While golden arches, Happy Meal boxes, or Big Macs might be among the first things that pop into your head when you think of fast-food chain McDonald's, food-loving mascots that inhabited a magical, made-for-TV landscape were a major part of the restaurant's history. And among all of them, the furry behemoth known as Evil Grimace was perhaps one of the most fascinating.

Lurking in the shadowy caves of McDonaldland, Evil Grimace was introduced as a violet-colored, four-limbed villain whose love for sweets seemed inversely proportional to his smarts. The character's turn as a fast food fiend was short-lived, though; nowadays, this foil-turned-friend simply goes by the more recognizable "Grimace," losing his extra arms and his "Evil" moniker while gaining a spot on Ronald McDonald's band of buddies.

Make no mistake, though, as the surprisingly deep well of Evil Grimace lore makes the character much more than a mere marketing misfire. In reality, the mascot's story is packed with more twists than a McFlurry, including previously unknown family members, vintage toys worth a king's ransom, and a lawsuit that came close to shutting down McDonald's entire mascot party for good. And of course, there's the enigma of what Evil Grimace was supposed to represent in the first place — a seemingly simple question that has proven to be surprisingly tough to answer.