The Most Disastrous Criminal Trials In U.S. History

The Salem Witch Trials of 1692 began in the Colony of Massachusetts when a handful of women started having convulsions ascribed to demonic activity. Three women — an enslaved woman named Tituba, a homeless woman, and an elderly widow — were arrested for witchcraft. Tituba confessed and offered to expose other witches, beginning a free-for-all cycle of accusations and counter-accusations that sent the small Puritan community over the edge — even a 4-year-old girl was not safe from suspicion. As the dragnet widened, people used witchcraft charges to settle personal scores with their neighbors.

Public opinion turned against the trials when Martha and Giles Corey — an upstanding Puritan couple — refused to confess and were executed. Harvard president Increase Mather, his son Cotton, and other clergy condemned the trials' reliance on "spectral evidence" — the accusers' alleged dreams. They insisted a capital crime like witchcraft had to have the same standard of proof as other capital crimes. Dreams by themselves were not proof. If it saved even one innocent person, Increase argued, it was better to let 10 suspected witches escape — one of the first articulations of the American legal standard of presumption of innocence.

Faced with an angry populace, Governor William Phips was forced to disband the court and pay out indemnities to the families of the accused. In a halfway apology, the juries claimed the powers of darkness had fooled them into hysteria. By the trials' end, there had been dozens of arrests and 20 executions, mostly by hanging or being pressed to death with stones.