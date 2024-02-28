An 'Insect Apocalypse' Is Happening In 2024. Here's What You Need To Know

Cicadas are curious insects, it's true. They have the longest life cycle out of any insect in the world — 17 years for certain broods. They've existed for about 5 million years, and there are over 3,000 different cicada species worldwide, particularly in South and Central America and across Asia. They're about 1 to 2 inches long, kind of chubby, have wideset red eyes, can't fly too well, and have so little awareness of predators that they don't try to escape threats. But that's okay, because there are just too many of them to wipe out.

When cicadas burrow up from the soil they're still not adults. They've got to emerge, molt, and get their wings before they can start their reproductive cries. Male cicada bodies are largely big air sacs that they use to "sing" to mates. Oftentimes, male songs catch the attention of other males, who join together in a colossal chorus to attract females. Those who've heard cicadas up close, however, know how loud even one can be.

Cicadas tend to hang out in forested areas — National Geographic says in some regions there are up to 1.5 million of them underground per acre. There are so many of them that the Ecology Society of America once estimated that their total biomass for a given area is greater than the biomass of cattle the same area would be able to sustain. And in 2024, National Geographic says we're looking at trillions of cicadas across certain areas of the U.S.