Comedian Richard Lewis Dies; Curb Your Enthusiasm Star Dead At 76

Comedian Richard Lewis has died (via Variety). Lewis, who was 76 years old at the time of his death, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in April 2023 and subsequently retired from doing standup (via New York Times). Known not only for his standup comedy, he also made appearances in film and television, most recently in "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and in the unforgettable role of the villain Prince John in the 1993 film "Men in Tights."

More to come...