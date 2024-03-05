The Four Most Disturbing Demons In The Bible

In Western, Christian countries the word "demon" will likely make people think of a monstrous humanoid figure with red skin, fire, horns, fangs, etc., and maybe a cavernous chamber of bloody torment. Then again, demons are also equated with intangible spirits and curses like in exorcism movies. And sometimes, a demon is a handsome dude with a posh English accent who lives in Los Angeles in that TV show, "Lucifer." But is Lucifer a demon, or a fallen angel? Are they the same? What about his minions? What are demons, actually?

All these questions are to say: There's a lot to unpack when it comes to "demons," biblical or otherwise, down to the word "demon" itself. There's a long history behind the very concept of demons — derived from "daimon" in Greek — dating back to ancient Rome, Greece, Babylon, Sumer, Akkad, Egypt, and every other ancient civilization. Every culture had its version of go-betweens for humanity and the gods, and evil trickster spirits who lead people astray.

The Bible describes its own demons, which in the Old Testament are more often called "evil spirits." None of them have names unless we classify non-Hebrew deities like Molech — a god associated with child sacrifice — as a demon. The Old Testament also mentions Satan, a generic term meaning "adversary" that later came to be associated with Lucifer of the New Testament. And then there's the multi-demon Legion from the Gospels and the recurring theme/character Abaddon, who plays a role in the Book of Revelation as the terrifying personification of "the abyss."