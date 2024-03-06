The Grim Crime Abraham Lincoln Pardoned Joe Biden's Ancestor For

Sometimes the most unlikely set of connections proves strangely true. Maybe we're talking full-on butterfly effect, where one tiny change in an otherwise predictable system creates massive ripples. Maybe we're talking some weird and highly improbable coincidence, like a guy at a random bar in Amsterdam being the cousin of the lady who delivered you at birth. Maybe it's a chain of events, like a loose shoelace causing you to miss a green light that would've resulted in a car accident. And sometimes, a Civil War-era presidential pardon grants us a 21st-century president.

To be fair, the same outcome might have happened even if President Joe Biden's great-great-grandfather hadn't received a presidential pardon from good 'ole Honest Abe, i.e. Abraham Lincoln. As it stands, Moses J. Robinette — ancestor to the United State's current commander-in-chief — spent one month in a military prison at Fort Jefferson, Key West, Florida instead of two years.

Historian David J. Gerleman reported in The Washington Post that Robinette lashed out at another man, John J. Alexander, after hearing Robinette talking smack about him in a Union Army mess tent in 1864. Robinette brandished a pocket knife when confronted, slashed up Alexander, and was sentenced to two years of hard labor in a Florida prison. Lincoln wound up pardoning Robinette after three Army officers sent letters to the president saying that Robinette had no choice but to defend himself against a much bigger man.