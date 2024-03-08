People Who Threw Up During Live TV Interviews

Vomit. Puke. Hurl. Retch. Upchuck. And perhaps funniest of all: chunder. Yes, vomiting sure can be hilarious so long as you're not the one doing it. In that case, better shy away from chugging blended yogurt, orange soda, and pickles before doing jumping jacks. Why would you even do that?

But vomiting can also be embarrassing. Rushing to the toilet at home and blurting out soupy chunks out of sight of other humans is one thing. Running to a toilet in a public bathroom and yelling, "I'm fine, I'm fine!" to a friend outside while you chunder up the blunder from down under is another thing. And vomiting outside of a toilet — like in the street or on someone's shoelaces in a bar — is another thing entirely. But how about vomiting up while on TV? Live TV. And you're talking to someone. And out bursts the gruel. Or maybe it dribbles. But regardless of consistency, viscosity, or intensity, forever shall we dub thee, "The one who vomited on TV."

Thankfully, when folks have chucked the upchuck up during TV interviews, it's never been a full-on hose-in-the-face situation — that we know of. Random beach drunks have done it, celebrity interviewers have done it, and even professional presenters like Wolf Blitzer have (almost) done it. Even if interviews weren't high-stress situations, it certainly seems like folks are puking way more than you'd think.