Lies The 2024 Shogun Series Told You About History

Ishido Kazunari is the main rival of Yoshii Toranaga in the "Shogun" show and one of the five members of the Council of the Regents. He is based on Ishida Mitsunari, who indeed opposed Tokugawa Ieyasu — but was not part of Japan's Council of Five Elders. Instead, he ultimately worked with one of the regents, Uesugi Kagekatsu, to oppose Ieyasu. This is also a shift from the show, which shows Kazunari exerting power over all three of the other feudal lords.

Ieyasu's goal was to unify feudal Japan, and many historical readings present him as a hero. Meanwhile, Mitsunari is often presented as a villain, just as he is in the show. But real history may be more complex. National Geographic notes that any stability Ieyasu achieved was at the cost of freedom for Japanese citizens. "He stamped the name of Tokugawa across the annals for generations, but did so with the blood of thousands," the outlet notes.

Mitsunari's ambitions might have been less black and white, too. Though the show frames each regent as seeking the "title that would make their power absolute" — shogun — in real life Ishido's goals were likely more complex. Notably, he wanted to stop Ieyasu's rise to power in the wake of the death of feudal lord and second "Great Unifier" of Japan Toyotomi Hideyoshi. Mitsunari was a loyal supporter of Hideyoshi, whom he allegedly met as a teenager.