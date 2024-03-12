What Happened To The Bodies Of Chernobyl Victims?

No matter how generally safe, nuclear energy gets much more attention for its disasters than its successes. In 2011, an earthquake off the coast of Japan sent a tsunami crashing into the nuclear power plant in Fukushima – its reactors were eventually stabilized but the plant is now off-line. Thankfully, not a single person died from the radiation sickness, no matter that over 100,000 nearby people were evacuated. Before Fukushima, the last nuclear disaster happened 25 years prior at Chernobyl in 1986.

Chernobyl is often cited as one of the worst, if not the worst, man-made disasters in history. Located in northern Ukraine — then a part of the Soviet Union — near the Belarusian border, its meltdown led to a host of upgraded nuclear power plant safety procedures and design improvements. Two people died in its initial reactor explosion, its reactor material spread as far as Sweden and Japan, and as of 2005 there were over 6,000 exposed people who developed thyroid cancer from radiation exposure from the blast. More than half-a-million recovery workers were also exposed to radiation.

But, its Chernobyl's first responders who were hit the worst. According to Unilad, 29 firefighters — those who responded to the initial reactor No. 4 explosion and fire — died within weeks from acute radiation exposure. That's 29 out of 186 total individuals, per Coffee or Die Magazine, a "military culture" publication. Along with engineer Vladimir Shashenok, these firefighters had to be buried in lead coffins to prevent their bodies from contaminating the environment. Engineer Valery Khodemchuk, meanwhile, was sealed with reactor No. 4 and has never been recovered.