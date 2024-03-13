What Peter Weinberger's Ransom Notes Really Said

On June 4, 1956 in Westbury, New York, Betty Weinberger, a mother who had given birth a month earlier, wheeled her new baby, Peter, onto the patio of her suburban home, and left him there to rest in his carriage, under a mosquito net in the warm summer air. Peter was left alone for just 10 minutes, but when Betty returned to check on him, he was gone.

In his place was a ransom note. Peter had been kidnapped. What followed was a media scrum, a botched investigation, and the tragic death of the newborn, as well as the execution of his kidnapper.

The ransom note which set the whole affair in motion proved to be decisive in both how the kidnapping played out and how the kidnapper was apprehended. It also revealed a great deal of information about the kidnapper himself — far more than he had intended in his writing of it. Nor was the ransom note the only one the kidnapper wrote. Here is the story.