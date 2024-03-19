How Did Mary's Husband Joseph React When She Was Pregnant With Jesus?

The story is extremely familiar to Christians of all stripes: Mary, the Mother of Jesus, gets a visit from an angel telling her that she's going to miraculously bear the Messiah, something-something Caesar and a census, a trip to Bethlehem, a manger, some wise men bearing gifts, and boom: it's savior time. Also, Joseph was there. And if that sounds glib, well, the Bible really doesn't tell us much about Joseph, who along with Mary raised Jesus. Some assume this is because Joseph wasn't that important to the story, but there's no way to say for sure.

The Bible also doesn't tell us precisely how Joseph reacted to news that his betrothed was pregnant, although it's implied that his initial response — like any husband-to-be — was not too fantastically happy. This is why Matthew 1:19 describes how Joseph "had in mind to divorce her [Mary] quietly." We can assume that Joseph was a skeptic of his son's divine status at that point because he required some convincing via his own angelic visit.

Besides this information, we've got a couple of methods to clarify how Joseph likely reacted to the news of Mary's pregnancy: 1) general inferences and assumptions based on the very, very conservative Jewish culture of the time, and 2) descriptions of what Joseph did. The latter is more valuable to us than Joseph's reaction, anyway, because actions are the true test of character, not thoughts, opinions, or feelings. Anything else is speculation and doesn't fit the scope of this article.