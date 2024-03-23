What Happened To The Bodies From The Battle Of Stalingrad?

For more than five months between August 1942 and February 1943, the Battle of Stalingrad raged on as the German 6th Army and its allies fought for control of the city against its Russian defenders in the deadliest conflict of World War II — and the history of the world. In the end, the Red Army crushed the Nazis and saved Stalingrad, the city on the Volga River now called Volgograd. But both sides paid a terrible cost. There were more than 1.1 million Russian casualties, while an estimated 800,000 Axis troops perished, were wounded, went missing, or were captured. On top of this, around 40,000 civilians stuck in Stalingrad also died in this battle that helped turn the tide of the war.

Many of the corpses on both sides ended up in mass graves and identifying the bodies was — and remains — a huge problem. "Bombs would explode and there was no way of telling who the dead were," Anatoly Kozlov, who had been a Russian tank commander, told CBC News in 2018 (he died in 2019, at 97). Even today, more than 80 years later, searchers continue to find bodies from the bloody fight.