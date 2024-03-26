Strange Things That Happen During Solar Eclipses

You could imagine that for ancient peoples, solar eclipses must have been terrifying, ominous occurrences, indeed. Did some god grow angry with humanity and turn its back on us? That's what folklore in Transylvania (modern-day Romania) whispered. Should we shoot some flaming arrows at the sun to try and catch it on fire and turn it back on? That's what the Chippewa (aka the Ojibwe tribes) in North America thought. Or did the giant wolf Fenrir finally swallow the sun during the cosmos-ending, final battle of the gods, aka the myth of Ragnarök? We'd have to ask ancient Norse peoples about that one.

Thankfully — or disappointingly, depending on your love of fantastical explanations — we've got no evidence of godly activity during eclipses. There are also no monsters roaming the planet, sickness falling from the sky, sudden onsets of blindness, dangers to pregnant women, or anything else that people once believed. That being said, eclipses can certainly come across as mystical, even disturbing events, especially if someone isn't up to speed on their sciences.

However, strange things do happen during solar eclipses. Such things might not be as bizarre as giant wolves eating the sun, but they're still unexpected. Animals, for example, often display different behavior during eclipses — after all, it suddenly looks like nighttime. But beyond animals, solar eclipses affect shadows and the visibility of the heavens, interfere with radio waves, change wind patterns and temperatures, alter gravity (maybe, but only a bit), and might even alter the growth of microorganisms.