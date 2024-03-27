What Is The Average Amount Of Time People Live In Hospice Care?

In its page on common misconceptions, Mission Hospice & Home Care says, "Hospice care neither hastens death nor prolongs life." The goal when a patient enters into hospice is management and comfort. For those whose life expectancy can be measured in months or less or those who've long experienced chronic conditions that can't be cured, enhancing their remaining time on Earth sometimes becomes a greater priority than prolonging it.

Hospice care is on the rise in the United States. Hospice care has no ironclad rules governing who receives it and when it ends, but public and private insurers in the American health system will generally ask that at least two doctors indicate hospice's value — they believe the patient likely has six months or less to live — before they provide coverage. In a Journal of Palliative Medicine study of over 126,000 patients admitted to 10 hospices, that is the time frame in which 90% of hospice patients passed away. Of that percentage, around 50% died within three weeks, and around 35.7% died within one.

And yet, according to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Association (NHPCO), the average stay in hospice care in 2017 was 76.1 days. And those that live past six months while in hospice still represent a significant minority. A number of factors influence the time a person might spend in hospice care, from age and sex to the various stigmas that surround hospice and its associations with the end of life.