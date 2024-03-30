What Happened To The Bodies Of The Apostles?

Given the importance of the Apostles — the 13 men (including Judas' replacement, St. Matthias) who formed Jesus Christ's inner circle and carried on his message — one might expect a solid record of what happened to them and their bodies, especially given the importance of relics and how carefully they are made in Catholic and Orthodox spirituality. Instead, the Bible is silent on the Apostles ' fate after death, leaving historians with oft-contradictory traditions and a handful of bones venerated across Europe and Asia.

As it stands now, most of the bodies of the Apostles — or the pieces left of them — are presumed to lie under the altars in a handful of Italian churches or the Vatican. History is not always clear how they got there and whether they are genuine — after all, forging relics was a favorite Medieval get-rich-quick scheme. Here is what Church tradition has to say about how the bodies ended up far from where the Apostles died, sometimes travelling across multiple continents to find their final resting place.