The Tragedy Of Kris Kristofferson Explained

In 2013, doctors told the musician, songwriter, and actor Kris Kristofferson the bad news. They believed he had Alzheimer's disease or a related form of dementia. The Grammy winner, then in his 70s, had been having debilitating memory problems. He even began to write a song about it. "I see an empty chair / Someone was sitting there / I've got a feeling it was me / And I see a glass of wine / I'm pretty sure it's mine," the unrecorded song began.

His friends also took notice of the singer-songwriter's declining mental acuity. "For the past six or seven years, there was this slow realization that he was becoming forgetful," Kristofferson's longtime friend and fellow musician Chris Gantry told Closer in 2016. "It was apparent. Kris alluded to it because he knew something was up. We all thought it was Alzheimer's or dementia from old age." But what doctors thought was dementia turned out to be the tick-borne bacterial illness Lyme disease. Kristofferson's medical treatment has reversed many of his symptoms.