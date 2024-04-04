The Forgotten Failures Of Bruce Lee

Over 50 years after Bruce Lee's untimely death, he remains the first and last name in martial arts for scores of movie fans. Lee's work in film and television has been given a large share of the credit for popularizing martial arts in the West, though he remained largely unknown in the United States general public until after he died in 1973. His dedication to martial arts outside of entertainment has further enhanced his reputation, to the point where one current practitioner told CNN that Lee was "kung fu Jesus."

That Lee was a gifted performer and martial artist is beyond dispute. His influence on Western pop culture endures in other ways, too; his success was a barrier-breaker for the depiction of Asians in media. But myth can often obscure reality, and some of the details of Lee's life have gotten lost amidst the stories told about him. He wasn't, as he's sometimes been portrayed, a rags-to-riches story, but the son of a well-to-do family. He didn't smoke or drink, but he did use marijuana and hashish. And even "kung fu Jesus" had a few setbacks and failures in the course of his life and career.

Failure was something Lee himself acknowledged. In his book "Striking Thoughts," he counseled: "Don't fear failure. — Not failure, but low aim, is the crime." Lee rarely, if ever, aimed low, and some of the failures he did run into, whether by accident or design, paid off for him in the long run. Here are some of those failures of Bruce Lee's.