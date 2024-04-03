Amy Winehouse's Biggest Feuds With Other Celebrities

The world lost a major musical talent when singer Amy Winehouse suddenly died in July 2011 from alcohol poisoning. Besides her musical legacy, her death has inspired an endless cavalcade of speculation, rumors, and gossip — precisely the kind of babble Winehouse would have hated. Winehouse was a no-nonsense, independent lady who went through ups and downs regarding her addictions, but in the end, succumbed to them. At the time coroner Suzanne Greenway dubbed the singer's passing a "death by misadventure," as sites like People quote.

Numerous musicians idolized Winehouse and were open about mourning her death. As The Telegraph quotes, singer Lily Allen said, "It's just beyond sad, there's nothing else to say. She was such a lost soul, may she rest in peace." LeeAnne Rimes wrote, "RIP Amy Winehouse. So sad to see such a talent gone and her life end in tragedy." People quotes Lana Del Rey saying that when she heard of Winehouse's death she felt as though she "didn't even want to sing anymore." Rolling Stone quotes Lady Gaga saying, "I remember knowing there was hope, and feeling not alone because of her."

Winehouse, however — as a person with strong opinions about practically everything — didn't necessarily get along with every musician under the sun. Some of them, including Dido, Enrique Iglesias, Kanye West, and more, she openly disliked — at least in a joking way. More seriously, she even took a temporary disliking to those who considered her a friend, like musical collaborator Mark Ronson.