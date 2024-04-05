The Tragedy Jon Bon Jovi Calls His Worst Moment As A Father

It's almost a cliché of rock star life stories that their relationships end up a mess, at least for a time. It's a script Jon Bon Jovi managed not to follow where romance was concerned; he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Bongiovi (Bon Jovi's given last name), in 1989 and they've been together ever since. "She let me cheat off her in history," Bon Jovi joked of their first meeting (via People), but the two have remained committed to each other and work to navigate the stresses a musician's life can put on a family.

That family includes four children, born between 1993 and 2004: daughter Stephanie and sons Jesse, Jacob, and Romeo. They've maintained a close-knit family unit over the years, one that sought to shield the kids as much as possible from their father's celebrity as they were growing up. Dorothea rarely pointed out Bon Jovi's televised exploits, the kids were only occasionally brought along to events, and Bon Jovi not only didn't push his music on his kids — they turned down the chance to go to his concerts. "That'll keep you humble," he told People, laughing.

But there was little levity for the Bongiovis in 2012, when they went through an experience Bon Jovi has called his "worst moment as a father" (via the Daily Mirror). That year, he got a 2 a.m. phone call one night from his daughter Stephanie, the inspiration behind his hit "I've Got the Girl." She was calling from a hospital to tell him she had overdosed on heroin and faced multiple drug-related charges.