AI Revealed What Hell Might Look Like And It's Scary

Lots of things are "hell," according to human reckoning. A long work meeting replete with spreadsheets and bored, monotonous voices? That's hell. Three-hour bumper-to-bumper traffic because of lane closure on your commute home? That's definitely hell. A politically charged Thanksgiving meal discussion with relatives you barely know and haven't seen in years? Yeah, that's at least hell-adjacent. All such hellish scenarios, however, have one thing in common: other people. The more, the worse.

So what do you get if you take such hellish visions, glom onto them some vaguely Judeo-Christian notions of a literal hell, and ask an AI to sift through, aggregate, and interpret from that data its own version of hell? Full disclosure: The result definitely features some characteristically wonky human hands ala AI artistry. And faces and bulging eyes. And lots of blubbing, shifting, blurry, nude bodies scrambling over each other in a vie to escape a pit of purest ... hell.

TikTok user @realscarytok posted the AI-made video in question, which depending on your perspective and sensitivities is either truly disturbing or shoulder-shruggingly whatever. The comments underneath the video range from mockingly glib, blandly straight-faced, to sometimes religiously oriented. But, the video still seems to have caught people's attention and provoked the kind of responses that indicate that something about it does indeed stand out.