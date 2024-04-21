The Most Tragic Detail About Frank Sinatra Everyone Forgets

Frank Sinatra remains one of the defining voices of the 20th century, whose style of crooning represents a period during the 1940s and 1950s when the biggest stars in America were known for their silken voices, magnetic stage presence, and effortless charm. As a stalwart performer during the big band era, Sinatra's music dominated the Billboard charts for years, with hits like "My Way," "New York, New York" and "Love and Marriage" now considered timeless classics. He also became a celebrated Hollywood actor, starring in blockbuster movies like "From Here to Eternity" and "On the Town."

On stage and screen, Sinatra personified ease and effortlessness. But the truth is that his early life was anything but easy. Indeed, Sinatra barely survived his birth at all. Born unusually large, the child was injured as the doctor fought to release him with forceps (an injury to his eardrum he sustained reportedly kept the singer out of World War II, during which time he was a rising star). At birth, Frank Sinatra was assumed stillborn by the doctor who delivered him. But Sinatra's grandmother, Rosa, who was a midwife just like Sinatra's mother, saved the infant who was not breathing by running him under a cold water tap, after which he awoke and began to cry.

For his fans, Sinatra's troubled birth showed that he was by nature a fighter, who was destined to rise to the top. The tragic nature of Sinatra's birth into the world had repercussions for Sinatra and arguably shaped his life and personality in ways his family could never have foreseen.