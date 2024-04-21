Here's How Prisoners Actually Get Tattoos

Prisoners: They're generally pretty tatted up, right? Maybe they've got tattoos climbing the temples and crossing over the forehead. Maybe they've got something more tastefully done on the chest, arm, back, etc. Maybe the tattoos actually look pretty swank. But in all cases, the question begs: How do all these people actually get tattoos in prison? There aren't any tattoo parlors on prison grounds mixed in with work rehab programs, libraries, and yards full of jacked dudes using slabs of concrete for barbells or whatever.

Well, as you might not be too surprised to learn: Humans can get pretty inventive, especially when pressed and left with minimal options. Ultimately, what do we need to inscribe tattoos? We need a fluid that can be subdermally injected, but only a couple of millimeters deep. We also need a needle contraption that can poke the fluid under the skin, and it doesn't really need to be electric — look at the New Zealand Maori's traditional hammer-and-stick method, Tā moko. Beyond that, you just need to make sure the wound doesn't get infected.

As prison insider Leon Kingsley (not his real name) described on Business Insider in 2012, prisoners could start with a straightened-out and sharpened spring from a stapler threaded through a pen casing and hook it up to a motor from something like a CD player, which back then was sold in the commissary. The ink, meanwhile, can come from some ingenious chemistry that uses boot polish, baby oil, and a wick to get soot, which can then be mixed with water to make ink. This method, though, is just one of many.