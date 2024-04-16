What Really Happened To Jennifer Pan?

On the night of November 8, 2010, three men broke into the home of Huei Hann Pan and Bich Ha Pan in Markham, a Toronto suburb, tied up their 24-year-old daughter, Jennifer Pan, murdered Bich, and grievously wounded Hann. Jennifer was able to call 911, but it was too late for Bich. But what at first appeared to be a random home invasion quickly changed tenor when Hann emerged from his induced coma and revealed what happened.

This helped the police begin peeling back the layers of Jennifer's story. They learned not only that she hatched the plan to kill her parents, but that she'd been lying to them for years, weaving an elaborate tale about her life, stretching back to high school. Today, Jennifer sits in the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ontario serving a life sentence for the attempted murder of her father. But she may receive a new trial on her 2015 first-degree murder conviction for her mother's killing. The Canadian Supreme Court, the country's highest court, is considering whether to take the case. Like the 1988 murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Sennet, this story also has enough twists and turns to be straight out of a movie. In the case of Jennifer Pan, her story was turned into the Netflix true-crime documentary "What Jennifer Did."