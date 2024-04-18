Athletes Who Have Died In 2024 So Far

Professional and prominent athletes accomplish exceptional feats of strength and physical aptitude that the vast majority of us are just not capable of, and they live among us as superheroes. By being really good at certain, popular sports, athletes quickly attain unrivaled fame, adulation, and fortune. They're forever embraced by fans with goodwill and celebration, even if their lives outside of the competitive realm prove seedy or disappointing. For entertaining and inspiring others with their successes, skills, and natural greatness, it seems like they're not subject to the physical laws of the universe, as if they'll live forever.

They don't, of course. Their bodies are trained to do things that reach the limit of what's humanly possible, like setting sports records that may never get broken. But athletes are mortal, and they're subject to the same laws of nature that affect everyone. Time marches on, and everybody dies — even big-time sports stars. The year 2024 has been marked already with the loss of numerous athletic figures. Here are the all-time greats the sports community, and the world at large, lost in 2024.