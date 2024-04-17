What O.J. Simpson's Life Was Really Like After His Infamous Murder Trial

When on April 10, 2024, it was announced that O.J. Simpson had died at his home in Las Vegas at the age of 76, it brought the curtain down on one of the most controversial lives in recent American history. For decades, Simpson was a star, first earning acclaim as an NFL running back in the 1970s, ending his career as one of the greatest players in history, and later as an actor — most notably in the "Naked Gun" franchise. But since the mid-1990s, his name has been synonymous with one thing: going to trial for the double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her lover Ron Goldman, and the subsequent acquittal which saw him walk free from the "trial of the century," much to the despair of the families of the deceased.

Thereafter, and throughout Simpson's tumultuous post-trial life, the families of the murder victims continued to fight to remind the public of the crimes of which he was accused, even as Simpson attempted to resume his life in the public eye. They even took steps to damage Simpson financially, and were often instrumental in foiling his plans to profit from his notoriety. And Simpson didn't escape prison, either, with a lengthy spell behind bars for his involvement in a Vegas robbery. Here is the highlights reel of how Simpson's life went after his infamous murder trial.