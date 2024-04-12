The Details We Know About O.J. Simpson's Final Days

The April 2024 death of former NFL star O.J. Simpson came as a shock to many. Though reports in February suggested the convicted felon was undergoing chemotherapy after a prostate cancer diagnosis, he quickly denied rumors that he was in hospice. After his death, a trickle of reports provided insight into Simpson's final days — and he was apparently surrounded by friends and family.

According to TMZ, sources told the outlet that "close friends" flew to Las Vegas during the week leading up to his death to say their goodbyes to the actor. The friends allegedly knew that the 76-year-old — who was communicating with no issues — was nearing the end and were able to reminisce with him. Another TMZ report said that 30 to 50 friends and family members visited him during his final days. The outlet's sources allegedly said all of the former football star's four children were by his bedside, including Sydney and Justin, whom he had with ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson. O.J. Simpson was notoriously acquitted of the double murder of Nicole and her friend, Ron Goldman (though he was later found liable by jurors in a 1997 civil trial).

The outlet said a medical professional told his family Friday — just under a week before his death the following Wednesday — that O.J. Simpson was nearing death, prompting them to visit him before he died. TMZ claims that everyone who visited him in his home — even medical staff — had to sign NDAs and were not allowed to have their phones with them in his room.