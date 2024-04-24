Benjamin Franklin's 1781 Essay About Farting Explained

Farting. If that word alone made you grin or chuckle, then you pass the universal human humor test. Whether spluttering, squeaking, hissing, silent, or some combination of the above, farting has got to be one of the most inherently funny things a person can do. Some digestive gases seep or squeeze out of your butt, make a funny sound, and you laugh at your loved one's horrified face. Or, you're sitting on public transportation in a packed bus, suck down the reek, scowl and scan the faces of everyone around you searching for evidence of guilt. It's the little joys, folks.

And don't think for a second that people have ever been any different. Do you think your favorite, glamorous pop star doesn't root and toot around the house? Hah. How about grand, sententious historical figures that folks associate with marble statues and textbooks more than real, physical existences? Yeah, they were burping, vomiting, pooping, and farting along with the rest of us. Julius Caesar? Farted. Leonardo Da Vinci? Farted. Isaac Newton? Farted. Benjamin Franklin? Farted and penned an essay about it.

Some people take 1781's Letter from Benjamin Franklin to a Royal Academy About Farting as some serious sociopolitical or scientific treatise, but ... really? Franklin's sense of humor was legendary. In his essay, Franklin pontificates about the scents of farts mingling with the air, farts ruining human happiness, and even speculates about some medicinal way to transform the smell of farts into something "agreeable as perfumes."