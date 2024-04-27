Jon Bon Jovi Made A Sad Confession About His Marriage

Jon Bon Jovi has been a rock 'n' roll icon ever since his band, Bon Jovi, first broke into the Billboard charts in the 1980s with blockbuster hit singles "You Give Love a Bad Name," "Wanted Dead or Alive" and "Living on a Prayer," all of which remain classics of the stadium rock genre. As one of the most important rock bands of the '80s, Bon Jovi's popularity has rarely faded, with hit songs and lucrative world tours continuing to the present day.

And down the years the band's leading man has remained one of stadium rock's biggest heartthrobs, attracting millions of diehard fans thanks to his model good looks and mass of blond hair, which has remained his trademark well into middle age. The music business is notorious for charismatic rock stars indulging in countless affairs and hook-ups with fans, groupies, and admirers. But surely Bon Jovi, one of rock music's nice guys who has been happily married for the majority of his career, isn't like that?

Well, according to comments in interviews going back years, he hasn't been entirely faithful to his wife, and remains somewhat unapologetic for his transgressions. As he told the Irish Examiner back in 2006: "Rock has this destructive image and there's a lot of hedonism to be had, but it's great. I've had my fun, trust me. I haven't been a saint — I've had my lapses with other women, sure. Welcome to the music business." Nevertheless, his marriage is still going strong. So what's the story?