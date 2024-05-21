Grim Details About What Happened In The Dachstein Hiking Disaster

No matter how well-worn the hiking trial, or how many precautions you take, there's always a risk when trekking forth into mountains and forests. Weather conditions can change, mistakes can happen, injuries can occur, and a host of other factors can render an otherwise easy and simple journey a tragic, even life-ending nightmare. This is especially true if you're with children, and that much more so if you're with 10 children. This is exactly what happened back in 1954 at Hoher Dachstein mountain in the Austrian Alps when three teachers and all 10 children vanished on a hike as a snowstorm settled into the area.

A story known more in Austria than elsewhere — and described on German-language sites more than elsewhere — the Dachstein Hiking Disaster has taken on a special, precautionary, memorialized place in the region's gorgeous, rugged mountainscape. The basic story is simple: Three young teachers and a group of teenage students in 1954 set out to hike to Dachstein Krippenstein, now part of the UNESCO World Heritage region of Salzkammergut. Conditions for the hike seemed good, but that quickly changed as rain turned to fog and then to snow. Workers along the trail told the teachers and students to turn around and head back, but they didn't. This lapse in judgment is just one tragic detail of the many that paint the whole Dachstein Hiking Catastrophe as preventable and make it stand out even today.