The Hidden Truth Of The Space Shuttle Challenger Crew

Space travel no longer seems like some far-off fantasy. Sure, it's still a wildly expensive endeavor, but maybe it won't be too long before the everyday person can also see what it's like to sail through the stars. It's a pretty wondrous concept, but it's worth remembering that all the technological advancements that got us to this point came at a price.

Perhaps the more infamous of those costs are the lives of the astronauts aboard the Challenger space shuttle. If you're not familiar with the Challenger disaster, here's your primer: On January 28, 1986, the Challenger was meant to take off from Cape Canaveral, Florida. On board were seven astronauts — Francis "Dick" Scobee, Michael Smith, Ellison Onizuka, Judith Resnik, Ronald McNair, Christa McAuliffe, and Gregory Jarvis. The crew's main mission was simply to launch a couple of satellites, but just over a minute after lifting off into the cold air, the craft exploded in a giant fireball. Bits of the shuttle rained into the ocean, but the bodies of the crew were never recovered, sending shockwaves across the nation as missions were effectively grounded, and kickstarting investigations that would leave NASA never the same again.

The seven crew members meant a lot of things to a lot of people, and here are some lesser-known details about them.