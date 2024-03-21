What Happened To The Bodies Of The Challenger Crew?

The 1980s was something of a wide-eyed, optimistic period for NASA and space flight. Humans had landed on the moon in 1969 — only 11 years prior at that point — and visions of the future were bold and bright. 1973 saw the European Space Research Organization and NASA agree to develop an orbital space laboratory, 1981 saw the development of the first reusable space shuttle, and the public fully expected to go to Mars and beyond. Then the Challenger disaster happened on January 28, 1986.

While some children tuned in live from school and saw the Challenger shuttle explode 73 seconds after launch, most people watched the taped recording after the fact. The shuttle had set out on a somewhat unglamorous but important mission to set up a Tracking and Data Relay Satellite in orbit and launch a separate satellite to observe Haley's Comet as it swept through our system. Instead, all seven crew members onboard died after their shuttle ignited during launch due to faulty rocket design. Never again would NASA hurry a launch, and never again would excitement trump caution.

Crew members Francis R. "Dick" Scobee, Michael J. Smith, Judith A. Resnik, Ronald E. McNair, Ellison S. Onizuka, Gregory B. Jarvis, and Christa McAuliffe all lost their lives on that day. Divers found their cabin in the Atlantic Ocean on March 10, and it took until April 20 to confirm that the remains on board were theirs. Those remains were eventually cremated and "comingled" at Arlington National Cemetery, where they rest to this day.

[Featured image by NASA via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]