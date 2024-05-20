The Titanic II Ship Explained

Time to grab your life vests and popcorn, people, because Titanic: The Sequel is here. And we don't mean the follow-up to James Cameron's 1997 landmark disaster film featuring everyone's favorite stern-of-the-ship celebrity embrace. We mean an actual ship bearing the not-at-all-cursed name of the vessel at the heart of history's greatest maritime catastrophe in 1912. Let's just hope that the personnel on board are sufficiently trained in emergency measures this time.

The upcoming version of the Titanic is less of a tribute or inspired successor than it is a blow-by-blow reproduction of the tragic original. In what might be the strongest evidence of a reincarnated individual driven to fix the mistakes of a former life, the Titanic II — as it's cleverly named — comes to us solely via Australian billionaire Clive Palmer. Palmer wants to recreate the original Titanic exactly as it was, down to the table layouts, banisters, and era-accurate, third-class food. The toilet situation, however, seems like it'll be updated to modern standards.

Palmer's rationale is, uh ... iffy, if admirable. As CNN quotes, he intends the Titanic II to bring humanity together in peace and harmony. "We all know how to make war," he said, "We get armies and we fund wars. People know about that. But it is a lot harder to make peace. To make peace you have got to stick with it every day. You progress inch by inch." Therefore: Titanic II.

[Featured image by Unknown Author via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]