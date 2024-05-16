What Marion Parker's Ransom Note Really Said

The murder of Marion Parker was described by the Los Angeles Times as "the most horrible crime of the 1920s." She was only 12 when she was kidnapped from her Los Angeles school on December 15, 1927. Two days later, her disemboweled and mutilated corpse was thrown out of a car after the kidnapper received $1,500 in ransom from her father Perry Parker, who was left to find his child's body. It was later determined that she had been killed shortly before the exchange of money. The murderer was William Edward Hickman, who was arrested a week after Marion disappeared. The 19-year-old had briefly worked at the same bank as Perry, who denied the teen reinstatement or a reference after an arrest for forgery. He attempted one of California's first insanity pleas, but he was convicted and hanged almost a year after his crime.

Hickman's brutal murder of a child was enough to shock and repel the nation, but before his identity was known and his horrible deed done, the case was already making headlines. For the two days he held Marion, Hickman sent a series of ransom messages to her father that were then published in newspapers. The first was sent on the evening of December 15. Perry, who had celebrated his 48th birthday that day, had grown worried that his daughter hadn't come home from school and was about to call the police when he received a telegram from Pasadena. "Do positively nothing till you receive special delivery letter," it read, with Marion's signature at the bottom. "Marion secure," it read (per "Butterfly in the Rain").