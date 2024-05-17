Things About Japanese Mythology They Didn't Teach You In School

Out of all the typical elements of ancient and modern Japanese culture that tend to tickle the imaginations of folks across the world — feudal samurai, ninja, anime, manga, Tokyo's neon lights, karaoke, sushi, etc., etc. — core Japanese mythology tends to get overlooked. That is, unless you're poring through Reddit threads and anime wiki pages or playing video games featuring embellished interpretations of mythological figures. In fact, we're not sure that anyone outside of diehard Japan fans and/or university programs has really delved into Japanese mythology in any legitimate, serious sense.

Japanese mythology is more a collection of odd vignettes and weird characters than any strictly regimented tome of unified tales. Folks in Japan generally don't distinguish between mythology, folklore, legend, and plain old backwoods tales. It's all blurred together, and commonly understood in the way that stories about Johnny Appleseed are known the United States. Even translated words like kami ("gods") or oni ("demons") don't convey proper meaning because they're tainted by Judeo-Christian meanings that have zilch to do with Japan.

All that being said, folks who are familiar with Japanese mythology know how wild, weird, and sometimes whacky it can be — even compared to other global mythologies. It's all patently idiosyncratically Japanese, and much of it isn't really suitable for children. A good chunk of these stories' details might get omitted if you learned about them school, like royal incest, maggot-covered dead people, anus-eating spirits, kidnapping, lots of bloodshed, and tons of lurking, horrific creatures.

[Featured image by Utagawa Kunisada via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]