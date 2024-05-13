The Deadly Train Wreck That Killed Hundreds Of People (Possibly To Avoid Hitting A Cow)

It's a thought experiment that's bound to have crossed the minds of many at some point: You're driving a car, the brakes cut out, and you've got no choice but to swerve and hit either a person or a dog. What do you do? Dogs are certainly figures of absolute sympathy, to the point where media like the "John Wick" film series frames mass murder as an acceptable retribution for a single killed dog. But how about other animals? Maybe an iguana? A kangaroo? A cockatoo? How about a cow? If you're in India that question takes on a whole other dimension because of the cow's revered place in Hindu belief. And that might be what happened in 1981 in the Indian state of Bihar when a train engineer braked to avoid hitting a cow. As a result, nearly 600 people died.

But just to be clear: The engineer of the train didn't exactly have a lot of time to ponder hypotheticals when he saw something cross the tracks in front of him in 1981. He might not have even realized it was a cow and just reacted instinctively to avoid hitting something. In fact, we don't even know with 100% certainty that the Bihar train disaster — as it's sometimes called — happened how we outlined above. Some sources like History frame the cow element as dubious, and sources like India Today frame it as small in comparison to the overall sense of loss. Ultimately, the Bihar train disaster was a tragic event no matter how it happened.