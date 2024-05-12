The Hidden Truth About Mansa Musa: The Richest Man In History

Historians and economists can be real spoilsports sometimes, like when they explain how it's impossible to compare relative wealth across the centuries and that therefore we will never know who the richest person in history was. That said, there are ways of making educated guesses, like if, say, you are Mansa Musa, ruler of the Mali Empire in the 1320s, and you control the incalculable wealth of West Africa's gold mines.

But beyond that fact, when it comes to Musa ("mansa" was his title, like "king"), the hidden truths are really very hidden indeed. You would think that anyone who is a candidate for the richest man who ever lived would have a long paper trail, but if not for one notable journey, his memory might have faded in the minds of the wider world. There are so few near-contemporary sources that relate any information about his life and his reign that it's necessary to guess about many important aspects. Even those sources that do exist often contradict each other, or only one will contain an anecdote, while the others have no mention of a particular story at all.

Historians do not know exactly when Musa took the throne, or how old he was. It's also unclear when he died, with both 1332 and 1337 being considered the strongest contenders. So what do we know about the guy, at least as far as the mists of time will allow? This is the story of Mansa Musa, possibly the wealthiest man of all time.