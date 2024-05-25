Grim Details About The Deadly Hammond Circus Train Wreck Of 1918

In the late 19th and early 20th century, before the age of the internet, TV, and even cinema, one of the biggest spectacles American people could ever hope to see was a traveling circus. Circuses were first developed as equestrian shows by former dragoons in the U.K. in the late 1700s. But a century later they had come to offer all kinds of entertainment, from jugglers and clowns to circus animals and their trainers. Circuses also spread across the globe, becoming especially popular across Europe and America.

There were soon almost 100 active circus troupes traveling the U.S., some boasting rosters of performers, crews, and animals numbering in the hundreds. And despite the traditional image of circuses traveling from state to state in a convoy of packed circus wagons, by the late 1800s the rail network across America was so advanced that even the biggest circuses in the country were traveling to their audiences by train. But the early days of rail were also incredibly dangerous, with the first railroad accident taking place in 1832. Decades later, railways criss-crossed the U.S. from coast to coast but still had little oversight in terms of safety, with frequent crashes taking the lives of hundreds of people a year. And one of the deadliest train accidents in American history involved a circus troupe: The Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus, which in 1918 was decimated in the Hammond Circus Train Wreck which took the lives of 86 people and injured 127.

[Featured image by East Oregonian Newspaper via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]