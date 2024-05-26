Princess Diana's Question Made Neil Diamond The Most Nervous He'd Ever Been

As Neil Diamond and Princess Diana moved around the dance floor they kept the conversation light discussing her travels. She and Prince Charles had just made a royal visit to Australia before coming to the U.S. Diamond kept a modest distance from his partner as they danced. It was a good thing for Diamond that the princess asked him to dance because he hadn't had "the nerve" to ask her. He wasn't alone. The Olympic figure skater Dorothy Hamill was also there that night and told The Morning News that she'd overheard a conversation between Clint Eastwood, Tom Selleck, and Diamond on what the protocol was about asking the princess to dance. They were all too nervous to ask.

For actor John Travolta it was Nancy Reagan who pushed him to ask the princess. Nancy Reagan had secretly planned this and as Travolta and Princess Diana hit the dance floor the Bee Gees song "Saturday Night Fever" from the film of the same name — that had made Travolta a star — began to play. While that dance had been planned by the First Lady, the one between Diana and Diamond had come unbidden, making it all the more exhilarating for the singer and the princess, who was a big fan and was visibly blushing as they danced. "We had met before at a charity concert in Birmingham and my heart was beating fast then," Diamond recalled in 2017. "It certainly beat fast again when I danced with her at the White House."