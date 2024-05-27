Animal Behaviors That Seem Strangely Religious

It's difficult to think at this point that anyone would underestimate the intelligence and emotional depth of Earth's other non-human species. It's also comforting to think of humanity — stranded on a spinning rock in an apparently uncaring cosmos — as uniquely special, purpose-driven, and endowed with an ineffable soul that other creatures lack. At the same time, we live in an era where people seem obsessed with reducing humanity to biological, evolutionarily-driven imperatives that remove the sacred and spiritual from everyday life. With such a bizarre, contradictory stance occupying the spirit of the age, so to speak, it's comforting to think that other earthly creatures might have their own sense of the divine.

At least, that's what it looks like from the outside. Various animals, usually more intelligent mammals like elephants, chimpanzees, whales, etc., seem to demonstrate behavior associated with a spiritual connection with the natural world, if not an unseen, supernatural world. Does that mean that chimps garb themselves in robes and intone magic words while lifting holy, metallurgically-made cups to the sky? Obviously not. But seeing religion for what it really is — the enactment of a prescribed set of ritualistic, repetitive behavior meant to evoke meaning beyond the visibly mundane — means that something like the "prelinguistic dance" of chimps at waterfalls looks like a chimp's version of a religious act, as The Atlantic concurs. At the absolute least, such behavior can shed light on why we, as people, developed our own ritualistic, religious behavior.