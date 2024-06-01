Here's What Life Could Look Like If We Destroyed Mosquitos Forever

If there's one life form on Earth that almost everyone could agree needs obliterating, it's mosquitos. Even a sensitive person who gently carries insects to the window or the door to let them out of the house might unleash unrestrained fury on a mosquito if it lands on the skin. Smack, blam, dead, hooray. At minimum, everybody would be a lot less itchy and a lot happier if this scourge against sanctity didn't exist, right? This is especially true because for many people across the world, mosquitos are far worse than a mere nuisance. Malaria, Dengue, Yellow fever, the Zika virus, Chikungunya, various forms of encephalitis: mosquitos carry a host of horrific diseases.

And yet, because all facets of our global biosphere exist for a purpose, what would happen if we went all genocide on these horrible little critters? Mosquitos made the evolutionary cut at least 200 million years ago and are pollinators, like bees. Blood is actually their secondary food source, and only for females when they lay eggs. Some animals like bats, birds, and frogs eat mosquitos but don't rely on them solely for sustenance. So, would there be any terrible ecological fallout if all mosquitos everywhere died all at once? Truthfully, not too much. But given that there are 3,500 species of mosquito in the world, and an estimated 110 trillion of them alive – yes, trillion — this might not be such an easy task. But before thinking of "Can we do it?," we should answer, "Should we do it?"