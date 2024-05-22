Things The Big Cigar Left Out Of The True Story

The Apple TV+ limited series "The Big Cigar" tells the wild story of how several Hollywood players helped Huey P. Newton — the co-founder of the Black power political organization the Black Panthers — flee California for Cuba after the police pinned the murder of a teenage sex worker on him. While the television show is rooted in a true story, like much of what ends up on screen, it leaves out certain parts of the whole story, alters others, and sometimes plays a little fast and loose with the facts.

"The story I'm about to tell you is true," André Holland, the actor who plays Newton in the series, says in a voiceover during the first episode (via the Los Angeles Times). "At least mostly true. At least how I remember it. But it is coming through the lens of Hollywood, so let's see how much of my story they're really willing to show." What didn't make it into "The Big Cigar" included the depth of Newton's friendship with Bert Schneider, a film producer who helps sneak him out of the country, Newton's complicated relationship with his then-girlfriend Gwen Fontaine, nor the scope of his addiction and mental health issues exacerbated by FBI and police harassment.