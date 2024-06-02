What Happened To Al Capone's Body?

There was no grand homecoming for Al Capone when he emerged from his nearly eight-year stint in Alcatraz prison. The power he once wielded over his territory in organized crime wasn't there anymore — he'd been replaced as the boss of the Chicago Outfit as soon as he went away to prison. There was no opportunity to enjoy retirement either. Syphilis, contracted in the early days of his criminal career, advanced during his time behind bars, ravaging his body and his mind. The illness helped him get an early release, but his health kept declining after trading a cell in Alcatraz for his mansion in Florida.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, Capone spent his last days with the mental capacity of a 12-year-old. He would sit in his pajamas talking to long-dead friends and rivals, or fly into outbursts that his family feared would be perceived as spilling secrets. The mass production of penicillin helped slow the progression of his syphilis, but it was too late to prevent or reverse damage to his brain. A week after a joint birthday party with his granddaughter, Capone suffered a stroke, followed by a bout of pneumonia. He died on January 25, 1947, at just 48 years old.

In death, Capone returned to Chicago, Illinois — where he had become so infamous and amassed so much wealth and power — before being reportedly moved to Hillside. But his body was prepared in Miami, and his homecoming would not be the lavish send-off afforded other Mafia godfathers. Here is what happened to Al Capone's mortal remains.